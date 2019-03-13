$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $12.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup raised SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,152.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $59,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after purchasing an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after purchasing an additional 788,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after acquiring an additional 704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after acquiring an additional 224,214 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,702. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

