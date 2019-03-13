18,793 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 435,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 395,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 190,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,972,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD remained flat at $$50.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,750. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st.

