$166.15 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $166.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.35 million to $167.10 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $170.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $707.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $730.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $771.33 million, with estimates ranging from $750.62 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

NYSE CLB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 439,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,159. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th.

In other Core Laboratories news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

