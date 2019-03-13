1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 920,900 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 434.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 920,900 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

