159,309 Shares in US Concrete Inc (USCR) Purchased by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.95% of US Concrete as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in US Concrete by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,764. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 10,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,623.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 40,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/159309-shares-in-us-concrete-inc-uscr-purchased-by-shellback-capital-lp.html.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.