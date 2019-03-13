15,528 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Purchased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,619,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,652,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,097 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 95,123.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.18. 623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,575. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

