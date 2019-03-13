15,391 Shares in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $41,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $196,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,266. 57.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $746.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

