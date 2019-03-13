1,206 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,322 shares of company stock worth $27,048,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. 17,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $178.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

