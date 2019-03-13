$1.48 EPS Expected for Clorox Co (CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Clorox posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 824,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,242 shares of company stock worth $6,532,251 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,828,000 after buying an additional 1,962,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,173,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

