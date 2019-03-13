$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

VRSN stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.