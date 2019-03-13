$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,894 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.