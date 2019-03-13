$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) This Quarter

Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.91. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EQM. Citigroup raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE:EQM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 626,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

