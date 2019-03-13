$1.08 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

