$1.08 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply