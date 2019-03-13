$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.09. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,249,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $3,746,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.