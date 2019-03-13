$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Belden reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

BDC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $58.64. 16,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,425. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Belden by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

