$0.87 EPS Expected for Mylan NV (MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.06. Mylan reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 312,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mylan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

