$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.59.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $250.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

