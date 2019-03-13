$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf Co (ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. 637,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,332. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

