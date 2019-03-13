-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.39). C&J Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.07 million. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

CJ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 1,289,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,068. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.52.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick acquired 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C&J Energy Services (CJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.