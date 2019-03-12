Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $977.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 386,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $130.79 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $901,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $15,817,046 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

