Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,312 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group accounts for approximately 26.2% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.54% of Zayo Group worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 1,162.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 350,810 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zayo Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 241,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

NYSE ZAYO opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZAYO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

In other Zayo Group news, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $134,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $107,608.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $390,039 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Marlowe Partners LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-shares-bought-by-marlowe-partners-lp.html.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.