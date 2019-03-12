Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $652.33 or 0.16728010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00047547 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.