Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

SWM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,958.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

