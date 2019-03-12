Zacks Investment Research Lowers HyreCar (HYRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

HyreCar stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

In related news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

