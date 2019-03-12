Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Sell

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $260.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $25,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,682 shares of company stock worth $35,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 739,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

