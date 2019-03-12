Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (MOMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Momo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.05.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $32.55 on Friday. Momo has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2,062.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,555,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,470,000 after buying an additional 593,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,235,000 after buying an additional 934,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after buying an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,527,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

