Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Farfetch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

NYSE FTCH opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -45.68. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blueport Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

