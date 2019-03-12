Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

UNP traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $166.38. 1,473,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.