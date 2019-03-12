Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.65 Billion

Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $12.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $12.76 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $12.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $66.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.56 billion to $66.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.90 billion to $69.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $116.23. 190,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,665. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

