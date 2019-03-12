Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $643,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,951,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth about $100,178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after acquiring an additional 901,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,407. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

