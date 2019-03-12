Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $478.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.54 million and the highest is $513.60 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.