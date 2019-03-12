Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.10 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,357. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 25,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,447.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Worthington Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

