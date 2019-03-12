Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $130.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.00 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $118.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $548.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $615.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 52.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,433,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,721,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,735,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 3,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,221. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.