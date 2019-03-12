Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.50 Million

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $445.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.80 million and the highest is $455.57 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $375.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.95.

Shares of BOKF opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,666.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $257,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

