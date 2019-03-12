Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 37.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,132,000 after acquiring an additional 361,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 121,856 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $735.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.10.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

