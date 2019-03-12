Zacks: Arcosa Inc (ACA) Given $41.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $41.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcosa an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

