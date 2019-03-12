Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,615,000 after purchasing an additional 931,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $50,875,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 150,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 1,000,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.47. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

