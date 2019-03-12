Zacks: Analysts Expect Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Randgold Resources posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Randgold Resources.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,658,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,518 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Randgold Resources by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 13,546,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,604. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.23. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randgold Resources (GOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.