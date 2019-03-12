Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $2,090,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,029,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,360 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,455.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

TDOC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 2,129,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,887. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.47.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

