Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Corp (CVS) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.69. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Argus lifted their price target on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 9,788,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067,509. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

