Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Yamaha Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

