Xing (O1BC) PT Set at €315.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on Xing (ETR:O1BC) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O1BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €329.00 ($382.56) target price on Xing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Xing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on Xing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €306.50 ($356.40).

Get Xing alerts:

O1BC opened at €298.50 ($347.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79. Xing has a one year low of €223.00 ($259.30) and a one year high of €329.00 ($382.56).

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Xing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.