Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $82,426.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

