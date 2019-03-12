William Blair Comments on Albireo Pharma Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – William Blair cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 315.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 83.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

