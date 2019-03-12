Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $311,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $280.92. 41,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,811. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

