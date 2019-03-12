Wild Beast Block (WBB) Trading Up 11% This Week

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $3,727.00 and $4.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.01454885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

