White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,375 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Full House Resorts worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 716,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,000. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

FLL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,626. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/white-pine-capital-llc-raises-stake-in-full-house-resorts-inc-fll.html.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.