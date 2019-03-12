White Pine Capital LLC Has $690,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,246,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 644,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

