White Pine Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “White Pine Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/white-pine-capital-llc-has-435000-stake-in-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.