Westwater Resources (WWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,756,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 670,871 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWR. ValuEngine cut Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

